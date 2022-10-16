Family of 4 found dead in Elyria after man told 911 he killed family, was going to kill himself, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria Police found four family members dead at a home in the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane in Elyria around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night after receiving a 911 call from a man saying he killed his family and was going to kill himself as well.

According to Elyria Police, officers arrived at the scene, found the residence locked, heard no answer from inside and had to force entry before finding four people dead inside. Officials said they are all related to one another.

The names of the deceased have not been released as police wait to notify the next of kin, police said. Authorities believe it is an isolated incident with no further threat to the community.

Police detectives and the Lorain County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kasperovich 440-326-1213 or zkasperovich@cityofelyria.org.

Resources to help are available by calling 988, the new national number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

