Family of Garfield Heights hit-skip victim pleading for justice

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Surveillance footage shared with News 5 shows a mangled Chevrolet Cobalt getting towed away and sadly the driver inside, 26 year old Cameron Crews, didn’t make it.

“I’m just numb, I can’t just believe that its real,” said Crews’ mother, Pamela Poindexter-Crews.

Cleveland Police said Garfield Heights Police were chasing an Infiniti SUV early Sunday morning near Turney Road and Grand-Division Avenue when the vehicle crossed the median and slammed into Crews’ car.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV ran from the scene and Crews later died at the hospital.

“For them [police] to be chasing someone over a stolen car, over a piece of metal and jeopardizing lives, that’s what bothers me most in all of this,” said Pamela. “My son’s life was jeopardized.”

Tuesday evening Crews’ loved ones gazed from a distance in disbelief as debris from the horrific crash still laid nearby.

“I have not been to see my son, the first time I’ll be able to see him is in a funeral home when they pick up his body to prepare it,” said Pamela.

“My brother meant the world to me,” said Crews’ older brother. “He taught me a lot being younger than me and I taught him a lot. He was a great athlete, he loves his nephews and he was a lot of fun.”

Crews’ family is urging anyone in the public with information regarding the person responsible for this deadly crash to come forward.

The victim’s family is also holding a candle light vigil Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at the crash site and is asking the public to attend.

“I just want to make sure that everybody knows that it’s so important for them, if anyone knows anything please call police and give us some type of lead,” said Pamela.

