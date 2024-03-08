Family of mail carrier fatally shot says he was a family man, now they just want justice

WARREN, Ohio — Warren police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting a 33-year-old postal worker while he was on his route. Thursday night, family members, friends and coworkers gathered to honor Jonte Davis’s life.

During the time of grieving, many family members who spoke said they want the world to know Jonte was a family man who was kind and selfless.

Pain and disbelief are what Shantae Mason carries as she walks into her brother's vigil.

“The last conversation me and my brother he said, 'I love you so much live every day like it’s your last.' I'm living his day like his last,” said Mason.

Davis was killed Saturday while delivering mail. Police said the 33-year-old was shot in his van by a suspect in another car. Later that same day, police found the shooter's van in a driveway, but no arrests have been made.

Warren Mayor William Franklin told News 5 that they are still investigating the incident.

“The Warren police department and the FBI have all of their resources targeted to focus toward bringing justice for mister Davis," Franklin said.

Adding that he's tired of seeing the community hurting from violence.

“I’ve been to too many of these funerals and too many of these events, sitting with families working in hospitals. We need to put a stop bringing in to this this senseless violence,” said Franklin.

In the same spot where Davis was shot, dozens of friends, family and coworkers released balloons in his honor. They also lit candles and said prayers for Davis. For Mason, it brought her joy to see so many there for her brother, but now, she only wants one thing: justice for Jonte.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warren police.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Davis family pay for funeral expenses. CLICK HERE for more info.

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter. Tips can be called in at 1-877-876-2455. Say "law enforcement" at the prompt and reference case No. 4262416-WPV. Tips are confidential.