Family of man killed in Painesville looking for justice, police continue to investigate

The Painesville Police Department continues to investigate an Oct. 4 fight that later turned into a homicide investigation.

Police said Painesville resident Gabriel Lopez-Reyes, 58, died Oct. 9 from injuries after being stabbed.

The incident happened at a home on E. Prospect St. Police said they responded to a disturbance, and a preliminary investigation revealed three male residents were injured during an argument and taken to area hospitals.

Police have given few details beyond the original Oct. 5 news release, which stated:

- A 57-year-old male sustained an apparent stab wound to his chest.

- A 57-year-old male suffered an apparent stab wound to his abdomen

- A 27-year-old male suffered a laceration to the left side of his head

Police have said nothing about a suspect but have encouraged anyone with information to contact the department.

Noe Lopez and his wife, Ivette, spoke to News 5’s Damon Maloney via Zoom from their home in Texas. Noe said his brothers, Gabriel and Victor, were attacked inside a home shared with roommates.

Ivette answered Maloney’s questions. She said her husband mostly speaks Spanish.

“Victor told us he was in his room ready to go to sleep, and this guy went to his door and knocked,” Ivette said. “When he [Victor] opened the door, [the guy] was with a knife and one stick and hit Victor in the head.”

Ivette said there was a struggle, and Victor was stabbed in the stomach. She said the armed guy later attacked Gabriel, who was stabbed in the chest.

Lopez Family Gabriel Lopez-Reyes was 58. His family said he was a hard worker who's smile lit up a room.

Ivette flew to Cleveland upon learning the news and was at Gabriel’s side when he died. She said his heart stopped twice, and he lost brain activity. Ivette said she had Gabriel’s relatives in the U.S. and his native Mexico on a video call at the time of his passing.

Lopez Family Gabriel Lopez-Reyes died Oct. 9.

“There was crying. All the family crying… all the siblings you know (were) broken when he passed away. It’s a horrible, horrible pain,” Ivette said. “The family is broken right now. I hope nobody can stay in my play because it’s horrible what I saw. I feel he was my blood brother, and this is why my heart is broken.”

Ivette said Gabriel and Victor were born in Mexico, came to the U.S. as young men, and had lived in Cleveland for about 10 years. She said they were employed and worked hard to secure a better future for their families.

Lopez Family Ivette Lopez and her daugher pictured with Victor Lopez who's recovering after being stabbed.

She said the family is angry over the “senseless acts of violence” and wants the suspect brought to justice.

While mourning Gabriel’s death, the family has set up a GoFundMe account to finance getting his remains to Mexico so he can be buried next to his parents.

“All the family is waiting for him- all his siblings,” Ivette said.