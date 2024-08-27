Family of man killed questions Elyria police pursuit

ELYRIA, OH — The family of a man killed in an Elyria police pursuit Thursday questions why officers continued chasing the Nissan sedan as speeds increased and the driver weaved around traffic.

Elyria police said they watched the car take part in a suspected drug deal on Erie Street around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Dash camera video showed the car take off when officers hit their siren, speeding north on State Route 57.

Police said the driver of that car, Brandan Ryan, then sped past traffic, driving on the shoulder and ran a red light as police pursued him near Midway Mall.

Officers said Ryan then ran a second red light, slamming into another car at the intersection of Route 57 and Griswold Road.

The driver of that car, a 48-year-old man from Lorain, was seriously injured.

Ryan had to be cut from the wreckage. Troopers said he was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two passengers in Ryan's car, 36-year-olds Meghan Incorvaia and Tanner Smith, both died at the scene.

Elyria police said all three people inside Ryan's car had warrants for their arrests.

Police also said they found suspected crack, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin, along with nearly $600 inside the wreckage of Ryan's car.

According to an Elyria police report, Ryan could face felonious assault, drug trafficking, obstruction and other charges.

In their report, Elyria police said they'll take the 40-year-old into custody when he's released from the hospital.

Additional charges could also be filed.

Elyria's police chief has not responded to multiple attemps to contact him asking about Thursday's police pursuit.

Smith's mother said her family doesn't understand why police continued pursuing Ryan's car putting lives in danger.

