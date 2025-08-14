Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
9 AM: State senator announces escape lanes law legislation after woman killed in drive-thru

State Senator Casey Weinstein and the family of Megan Keleman are annoucing the introduction of new legislation after she was killed in a Taco Bell drive-thru line in Stow.

Last August, Keleman and her dog Penny were in line at a Taco Bell drive-thru in Stow.

They were blocked in because it’s a single lane drive-thru.

The driver behind her, a stranger, started ramming his car into hers.

He then got out and shot and killed the 25-year-old before killing himself.

Weinstein is announcing “Megan’s Way Out” after the deadly shooting to save lives.

Family of woman killed in drive-thru works to make escape lanes law

