9 AM: State senator announces escape lanes law legislation after woman killed in drive-thru

State Senator Casey Weinstein and the family of Megan Keleman are annoucing the introduction of new legislation after she was killed in a Taco Bell drive-thru line in Stow.
Last August, Keleman and her dog Penny were in line at a Taco Bell drive-thru in Stow.
They were blocked in because it’s a single lane drive-thru.
The driver behind her, a stranger, started ramming his car into hers.
He then got out and shot and killed the 25-year-old before killing himself.
Weinstein is announcing “Megan’s Way Out” after the deadly shooting to save lives.
