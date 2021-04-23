Family of Lorain woman shot to death in her home wants answers, justice

LORAIN, OH — More than two months after Abril Mills was shot and killed inside her Lorain home, the family of the 28-year-old hopes someone will come forward and provide the tip police need to catch her killer or killers.

Mills and longtime friend Jerhonda Edwards were found dead inside Mills's F Street home on February 13.

Police said both women were shot multiple times.

Within hours, investigators linked the attacks to the theft of $219,000 from an ATM delivery van 10 days earlier.

The driver of that van, Tyra Parker, a former Cleveland police officer, was arrested and charged in the theft.

On Friday, a second woman, 20-year old Kie Canady, was also arrested and charged with complicity to grand theft in the case.

But so far, no one has been charged in the killings.

"Yeah it's frustrating, very frustrating," said Damaris Dickens, Mills's mother. "I want to go to court. I'm waiting for my day for her."

Abril Mills

Dickens found her daughter's body inside Mills's home after she didn't respond to a series of text messages.

"Someone who shot those girls that many times is the devil," said Dickens. "The devil took over. There was rage in that person."

Police haven't said how the thefts are connected to the murders but they don't believe Mills was involved in the theft.

Now her family hopes a $5,000 reward for information in the case will help catch the killer or killers who took the life of the mother of an eight-year-old boy.

"I know people know what's going on and I wish they would talk because I can't hug my daughter anymore," said Dickens. "I can't kiss my daughter anymore."

"Why do you think you can take somebody else's freedom, somebody else's life, somebody else's happiness and think you can just continue on as if you didn't just take that from somebody?" said Mills's sister, Jerres Dickens.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Lorain police at (440) 204-2100.