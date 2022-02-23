Family of tragically killed Cleveland mother pushes for tips to find person responsible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seasons and temperatures have changed since Chiffion Jefferson’s life was tragically taken back in September, but her mother says the pain is still the same.

“No matter what it is she was always smiling, I miss all of that,” said Pecolia Jefferson. “She would come in the house and get in the bed with me and say c’mon on mom let’s go to breakfast.”

Police say the 29-year-old was shot and killed in front of her three children in her apartment on Cleveland’s east side.

“It’s not fair to them [Chiffion’s children],” said Shaniece Jefferson. “They will have to grow up without their mother and she will never get to see them case walk across the stage at graduation.”

Investigators believe Cierra Mack is responsible for the shooting, Mack remains at large at this point and family members told News 5 that they know her very well.

“She [Mack] has been to my home, she has been to my sister’s home, we have hung around several people together,” said Jefferson. “We were just on a boat trip before this happened.”

“People are out here hiding this girl, somebody is helping her,” said Pecolia.

Investigators just increased a reward for information leading to Mack’s arrest to $10,000 dollars, and family members beg anyone with tips to think about Chiffion’s three boys and come forward.

“I tuck them [Chiffion’s children] in every night, I talk to them every day,” said Sonya Boyd. “I take them to school, give them their baths, and talk to them about their mother to try to keep her memory alive.”

Chiffion Jefferson’s family said they refuse to let her case turn cold.

“Chiffon never deserved this, she was a good person and would give you the clothes off her back,” said Boyd. “Cierra, she would give you the clothes off her back.”

