Family-owned construction group in Sandusky works to bring affordable homes to the city

A family-owned construction group is doing their part to help create more affordable housing in Sandusky.

A multi-million-dollar project comprising 27 homes near the Cedar Point Sports Center and Sports Force Parks will give people new places to live. The homes will be on East Old Gate Street, Fallen Timer Drive and Heritage Drive.

Local realtor Jenny Craig of Russell Real Estate Services announced she will work on the project alongside Vanderbilt Construction Group and Reidy Construction.

The new energy-efficient homes will range from single-family to some two-story ranch-style homes; they will be approximately 1,250 to 1,350 square feet and are priced in the mid $ 200,000 range.

Brian Reidy was born and raised in Sandusky and says he knows first-hand how difficult it is to purchase a home as a first-time buyer.

"You're not going to find new construction this cheap, and it makes me feel great bringing new homes to the city I grew up in, it means the world," said Reidy.

Don Janik is the president of Vanderbilt's contracting group, and he lived in Sandusky for 20 years. He says his daughter recently bought a home in Sandusky, and that's when they realized how hard it was to find affordable housing in the area.

Janik says the city of Sandusky told him they were desperate for first-time home buyers and asked for assistance along with his son-in-law Reidy to help build affordable homes in Sandusky.

"What we've noticed is new homes and condos being built in Sandusky are all higher end properties. They were for people that wanted to own a vacation home more than a first-time homebuyer," said Janik.

Craig says it is hard to find affordable housing in Sandusky because people constantly pay more than the asking price for their homes.

"We need it so badly, there's only one other development in more recent years in Sandusky that was new construction. And for a lot of the public that lives in Sandusky, it was out of reach for them. But this project is not going to be that," said Craig.

Many community members say they are excited to have neighbors in the empty lots. Marvin Martin has lived in Sandusky since 1998; he says he has not had a neighbor in the lot to the left of him in 28 years. For 27 years, he took on the responsibility of keeping the grass cut and the lot clean.

"I am excited for the community; I am hoping it will bring more children to the area and make this a safe place to live for everyone. And I am hoping they have kids because I want them to shove my snow," said Martin.

The project is slated to start next month, and Reidy says they hope to have two homes completed by the end of the year. And build five homes each year until all 27 homes are finished.

"These homes going to be much different than what you normally see here; they are going to be modernized, updated aesthetics, and just the overall efficiency is key to these," said Reidy.