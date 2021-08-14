Family pet dies in Euclid house fire Saturday

EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Fire Department battled two fires at separate locations early Saturday morning that resulted in the death of a family pet and a firefighter injured.

According to the department, firefighters responded to the 200 block of East 257th Street around 1:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke billowing out of a window on the home's second floor. The fire spread to the attic, but was put out by 17 Euclid and four Wickliffe firefighters.

A Euclid firefighter was injured while deploying the hose in the initial attack against the fire. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and released. The residents were able to escape without injury, but a pet died from smoke inhalation, authorities said.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

Crews responded to a second fire at a residence in the 27000 block of Sidney Drive around 2:34 a.m.

Firefighters found a dryer on fire when they arrived. Crews put out the fire and then went back to East 257th Street to assist.

The fire department urges residents to have working smoke detectors in their homes.

