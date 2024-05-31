Family, police urge boating safety after father tragically dies on Springfield Lake

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — John Wisener Jr. had a passion for fishing at all times of the day. He was great at reeling in bass and catfish.

"He's a competitive kind of guy. He had to catch the biggest fish. He never liked to lose," said his father, John Wisener Sr.

Wisener Sr. said his son worked hard as a roofer, but above all, he loved his family, especially his four kids between 12 and 22.

"He loved family. His personality was out of this planet. He made everybody smile."

Tragedy struck the family in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 26, on Springfield Lake in Springfield Township.

"It seems like it's just a tragic accident," said Springfield Township Police Chief Jack Simone.

Wisener Jr. was night fishing with a friend on a paddleboat around 1:30 a.m. when the accident happened.

An officer, who was outside the police department right by the lake, was flagged down after the boat capsized about 50 yards from shore.

"Our officer immediately took his gear off and jumped into the lake to see if he could search for the fisherman," Simone said.

The friend swam to safety, but Wisener Jr. didn't make it. His body was found about four hours later in 7 feet of water.

"It's hard. You don't ever plan on burying any of your kids," Wisener Sr. said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the children of the victim.

"There was no life insurance. There was nothing set up for the kids' future. Nothing like that," Wisener Sr. said.

Simone said the boat was in poor condition and had holes in it.

"When we recovered the boat, it was completely capsized upside down, and only the rear of the boat was out of the water," Simone said.

Police said neither man was wearing a life jacket, underscoring one of the most important messages surrounding boating safety.

"Life jackets are just a must anytime fishing or out in a boat because you don't know. You don't plan for this kind of stuff," Wisener Sr. said.

Springfield Township police and fire offered more safety tips, including discouraging people from drinking while boating, reminding boaters to be familiar with the lakes or rivers they're using, and telling their loved ones about their plans and how long they'll be out on the water.

Through his heartache, Wisener Sr. also shared an emotional message about how fragile life can be.

"Hug them tight and love them every day. No matter what age they are, let them know you love them. Tomorrow is not guaranteed," he said.