Family remembers Cleveland blues legend who made songs with Jimi Hendrix

CLEVELAND — A local music legend, Crazy Marvin, known as the king of harmonicas, who worked with icons like Jimi Hendrix and B.B. King, has died.

Marvin died on Friday, two days before Christmas. He spent his final days surrounded by his family.

“He said his Christmas was full because he was there with his grandkids, great grand kids and stepchildren,” said Granddaughter Javon White.

Marvin was the leader and harmonica player for the Blue Express band and was known for his eccentric personality, costumes, and ability to make people want to get up and dance.

“My grandfather was the life of the party; he is a Cleveland blues legend,” said White.

To his family, he was known as Marvin Braxton; they reached out to News 5, wanting his story to be told.

"My grandfather was always happy, always joyful, always partying and always playing a harmonica,” said White.

White and her cousin Jaleena Little were raised by their grandfather and lived a life full of music and dance.

“He always played our whole life, and it was normal to us, but it was the effect that he had on other people. It was different, and they loved him,” said Little.

Marvin and his harmonica lived a life of adventure, traveling the world with Sly and the Family Stone and making music with legends like Jimi Hendrix, B.B. King and Robert Lockwood.

His grandchildren recently learned he performed at the world-famous Apollo Theater twice.

However, they say there was no place he loved more than Cleveland and his community.

“Crazy Marvin lived up to Crazy Marvin; he left a legacy here. He was special and dear to my heart, and he was very special to our community and the Waterloo community,” said White.

Marvin and his band played all over Cleveland, including the Beachland Ballroom, where he performed the most.

“My grandfather rocked the house, he teared the house down and he’s probably in heaven rocking the house now,” said White.

Over the years, his talent has been recognized with multiple awards.

The Glenville community awarded him for his service of over 49 years of being instrumental to the Glenville festival, playing every parade. He was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2013. He also has an award for being the best harmonica player from 1957 to present, White told us.

His granddaughters have many special moments they will never forget, and in 2009, News 5 caught one when Marvin was helping send his granddaughter off to Obama’s inauguration.

“Things like that didn't happen in his day, so that was a very special moment to have him there. He showed us what unity and diversity is, and that is what we need with all the division is happening around us today, he only saw unity and diversity and love,” said Little.

Although his days of dancing on tables, putting on costumes, and playing the harmonica wherever he wanted to have ended, his family says they still feel him dancing in their hearts.

The family created a GoFundMe to raise money for a burial. To donate, CLICK HERE.