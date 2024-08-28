Family thankful after strangers, troopers save their dad's life on the side of the highway

CANTON, Ohio — It's a story that might restore your faith in humanity. A Canal Fulton man is alive and doing well after suffering cardiac arrest on the side of busy Interstate 77.

Not only did the Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers run to help Paul Weitzel, but many strangers were there to help in the right place at the right time.

"It's been awesome. I mean, you know my dad is just really thankful," said Erin Swartzwelder, Paul Weitzel's daughter.

In body camera footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, six to seven people are gathered to help Weitzel, who was lying on the shoulder of I-77. One man is trying to slow down traffic.

Physician's assistant Jeffrey Sommers was on his way to work at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital when he pulled over to give Weitzel CPR.

Amy Balvin and her young daughter Ruby pulled over, too.

"I jumped in, he did chest compressions, and then I gave the breaths until some other men showed up so that I could actually comfort Ruby because she was pretty shaken up next to the guard rail," said Balvin.

And when seconds matter, Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Anthony Whitacre pulls up to the scene, running to Weitzel with an AED.

"The citizens that were there to help them were taking their own time, putting their own safety at risk, and using their skills to help him, and we did it all as a team," said Whitacre.

"For Trooper Whitacre, I know he said he's just doing his job that day, but I know that he was doing a phenomenal job," said Lt. Kaitlyn Kowicki, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The group that gathered on that highway on Aug. 22 now feels connected.

"I've visited him twice, since, so I've seen him and he looks great," said Balvin.

Sommers even stopped by Weitzel's room at Mercy Hospital while he was working, and Paul was recovering to wish him well.

Erin Swartzwelder Paul Weitzel has a reunion with Jeff Sommers at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital after Jeff helped saved Paul's life on I-77.

"Happy that those people found it in their heart that day to go above and beyond for someone that they didn't know, a total stranger. But, it was worth it," said Swartzwelder.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says this is the second life saved with an AED this year.

Troopers plan to recognize the good samaritans for their heroic work and meet Paul Weitzel in a ceremony later.