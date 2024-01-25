'I've loved Billy Joel since I was a little kid': Fans excited for Billy Joel, Rod Stewart stadium concert

CLEVELAND — It was a promise that got everyone talking. Cleveland leaders said today was the day they would make a huge announcement.

For 24 hours, speculation ran rampant. Was it Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, or a new rock festival?

But, instead of pop princess or the NYSYNC reunion, some are looking forward to the "Piano Man." Billy Joel and Rod Stewart are coming together for the first time in Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, alongside Live Nation and the Cleveland Browns, is excited that the two music legends will share the stage together for the first time ever this summer.

"I'm just happy they got them all together; you know it was one of these lightbulb moments. We had been working on this show since Billy played Ohio Stadium last year and said it's been a while you need to come back," said Barry Gabel, Live Nation Senior Vice President.

Billy Joel and Rod Stewart have their very own Browns jerseys ahead of the show. Special billboards are being designed at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

"They are like the soundtrack of so many people's lives, and it's cross-generational, you know. You have grandmas and grandpas, Moms and Dads, the kids, they all love these songs," said Gabel.

Music Lover Tori Ferencic was watching her phone, waiting for the big announcement while touring the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"I think for the hype that it was given, it was making it seem like someone bigger, someone more modern, someone more current was going to be coming to Cleveland," Ferencic said.

Ferencic likes both artists, "I've loved Billy Joel since I was a little kid, I grew up listening to him with my grandparents," said Ferencic.

But hopes other stadium tours in the future consider a stop in Cleveland.

"To not get these big stadium tours to be coming here, or these big artists coming here, it's kind of like feels like we're getting shrugged off a bit, and we shouldn't be," said Ferencic.

Live Nation said a lot of people will travel here for this concert. City leaders expect it to be another busy weekend in an already busy 2024.

Tickets are available starting Feb. 2 at ticketmaster.com.