Fans turned away at Blossom Music Center after threat of severe weather on Saturday night

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Fans were turned away from the Harry Potter showing at Blossom Music Center on Saturday night due to safety with severe weather, according to a press release from the Cleveland Orchestra.

Guests were not permitted entry when weather moved into the area, which was after doors opened at 4:30 p.m. Concert goers who had previously entered the venue were allowed to stay and move under the pavilion, according to the release.

“The severe weather presented itself at the exact time most of our guests began arriving for the evening around 6 p.m.,” the release said. “We were concerned about the danger of people being in the open in the Blossom parking lots and grounds and the threat of lightning throughout the evening. We allowed people into the Pavilion who had been on the grounds when they opened at 4:30 p.m.”

Ticket holders who wish to request a ticket exchange or refund are asked to reach out to the box office with either “exchange” or “refund” in the subject line to boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com

