Fashion show to honor Akron murder victim, help other families impacted by violence

AKRON, Ohio — In the basement of the Stallings family home in Akron, there are multiple displays of umbrellas, shirts, hats and many other items with the word ADU VII on them. ADU VII was the pride and joy of Ernestine Stallings and the brand name of her clothing and accessories line.

Her family is carrying on Ernestine's legacy and clothing line by hosting a fashion show next week, which will also feature other area vendors.

"She wanted to make a statement in the world and show that somebody can further their dreams," said her mother, Annette Stallings.

News 5 Cleveland

But Ernestine's dreams were tragically cut short last July.

Shortly after buying party balloons with her girlfriend, Tasha Love, Ernestine was shot to death outside of a Dollar Tree store on West Market Street in Akron.

Her family was left devastated, and three months later, they are still trying to wrap their minds around why this happened.

"You never saw her really angry or mad or nothing like that, so when something like this happened, it was just unbelievable," said her niece, Dazahne Archey.

Love, who was planning to marry Ernestine, is haunted by the murder and continues to have nightmares.

"It's traumatizing for you to even be there to see someone lose their life, let alone it be your loved one, your partner who you're supposed to spend the rest of your life with, so it's taken a toll on my heart," Love said.

Last month, Akron police arrested Jontae Watkins, 24, and charged him with the murder. The victim's family said they didn't know him and believed the killing was a case of mistaken identity.

Captain Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department said the motive is still part of the investigation and is unknown.

The fashion show, presented by ADU VII, will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on October 21 at Guy's Party Center on East Waterloo Road.

Ernestine's mother said continuing the clothing line is very important to the family.

"It's so important," she said. "I want my baby to be proud."

Love said will also do all she can to keep the ADU VII going strong.

"Everybody's gonna make sure her brand is always kept alive. It's gonna be forever. ADU VII forever," she said.

News 5 Cleveland

The family said Ernestine, who would have turned 35 next week, was known for her positive attitude, so they wanted to do something positive with the show. Some of the proceeds will be donated to help other families that have been impacted by violence.

"It keeps positive things coming from her because to know her was to know that positive was her, so donating to those families that have to go through these type of tragedies, it only helps," Love said.