Fatal house fire in Strongsville under investigation; one person and two dogs dead

A house fire that claimed the life of one person and two dogs in Strongsville is under investigation Saturday afternoon, according to the Strongsville Fire Department.

The Southwest Emergency Dispatch Center received a call for a home on fire in the 14000 block of Sherwood Drive in Strongsville around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews made an aggressive attack to search for victims upon arriving at the home that had high heat and flames at the rear and on multiple levels, according to the fire department.

During the search, a body and two dogs were found dead.

After fire crews arrived at the scene, the fire was contained in 6 minutes, the cause remains under investigation.

Strongsville Fire Department was supplemented with mutual aid from the Brunswick, Middleburg Heights and North Royalton Fire Departments.

