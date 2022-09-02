Father, 19, charged with murder after allegedly confessing to leaving 1-year-old son in hot car deliberately

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — A 1-year-old child died after being left in a hot car for five hours by his 19-year-old father on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin. The father faces multiple charges, including murder, after allegedly confessing to leaving the child in the car deliberately.

Landon Parrott, the father of the child, took his child into the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital after he found the 1-year-old unresponsive. During the initial investigation, NPPD found inconsistent information from Parrot.

Following further investigation, it was found during the interview with Parrott that the child passed away after being left in a car so the child “wouldn’t be a disturbance” inside the house, police said. It was 87 degrees outside at the time, and the child was left unattended in the car for about five hours, police said.

Parrot has been charged with murder, two counts of endangering children and involuntary manslaughter.

He is currently being held in Tuscarawas County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

