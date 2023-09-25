Watch Now
Father, son stabbed in road rage incident; 49-year-old Cleveland Hts. man arrested, police say

Posted at 5:03 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 17:03:59-04

A 49-year-old Cleveland Heights man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a father and son during a road rage incident in Shaker Heights Monday afternoon.

According to police, they were dispatched to the 20000 block of South Woodland Road around 1:29 p.m. for a disagreement between the drivers. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 56-year-old Euclid man and his son, a 27-year-old Cleveland Heights man, had been stabbed.

Officers were able to stop and arrest the suspect in the 800 block of Yellowstone Road after receiving information from witnesses at the scene in regard to his vehicle and direction of travel.

The father and son have been transported to the hospital; their conditions are unknown.

