Fathers, families and classic cars celebrated at Stan Hywet car show

AKRON, Ohio — Car enthusiasts of all ages rolled their vehicles out to Stan Hywet for the 67th Father's Day Car Show.

Close to 400 vehicles from almost every decade are parked on the Great Meadow to create an elaborate walk through history.

The show is a tradition for many families, including the Grahams.

"We've got our whole family here," Patriarch John Graham said. "Three generations."

A love of cars runs through the blood of each generation. John rode into the show in his 1958 Chevy Impala. One of his sons drove in an old Chevy farm truck. His grandson, Van, represented the next generation of car lovers with his Volkswagen van.

"It's always a really good experience for us," one Graham family member said.

"I just love to see Papa happy," another member said. "And support what he loves and have us all together."

Across the meadow, Dolf Kamper was shining up his 1912 Mercedes for display. Out of his classic car collection, the historic vehicle, complete with a horn, a record player, and an elaborate back seat, is probably his favorite.

It's the personal family history behind it that makes it even more special.

"It's been in the family for as long as I can remember," he said. "We've even been coming to this event since I was young."

The tradition of the Stan Hywet car show is likely to grow as dozens of families took advantage of a sunny Father's Day and visited the event. But, the power and the allure of the automotive vehicle are what likely keep the families coming back year after year.

"America loves car," John Graham said. "I really think everybody does."