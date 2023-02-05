FBI Cleveland CGNL Task Forces seizes 88 pounds of narcotics, valued at $5.2 million

The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force seized 40 kilograms, or 88 pounds, of suspected fentanyl and other drugs during search warrants conducted in Cleveland and Painesville earlier this week, according to a press release from the Cleveland FBI.

The net amount of fentanyl seized in the operation “would be enough to kill 20 million people” and is valued at $5.2 million, the release said.

“The sheer volume of drugs recovered during this seizure is astounding. Identifying, investigating, and apprehending drug traffickers and the networks in which they work are one of the highest priorities of the FBI,” said FBI Cleveland Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen.

The operation arrested two of the “organization's operatives” and seized four firearms, including two assault rifles, the release said.

The investigation into the Ohio brand of the drug trafficking organization that is based out of Mexico was a “collaborative effort” of federal, state and local partners from agencies across the U.S.

The following local agencies aided in the operation:



Cleveland Division of Police

United States Coast Guard Investigative Service

Moreland Hills Police Department

Bedford Police

Parma Police Department

Solon Police Department

Independence Police Department

Shaker Heights Police Department

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office

Brooklyn Police Department

North Royalton Police Department

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Police Department

Ohio BCI

Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Painesville Police Department

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office

“I commend the efforts of the FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force for the stellar results of this successful initiative,” said Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond. “Fentanyl is a poison affecting the lives of countless Ohioans and Americans. An investigation of this magnitude is a significant indicator of what is accomplished through strategic, partnered law enforcement initiatives.”

