FBI honors agents who died in the line of duty during National Police Week

CLEVELAND — The bell tolled once for each FBI agent who died in the line of duty in the history of the organization. It was part of the annual Special Agent Memorial Service Tuesday morning.

“To keep the memories alive of those who served in the past and gave their lives in the line of duty, to make sure they’re not forgotten,” said Todd Krajeck, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Cleveland FBI.

Two of the names read were agents from the Cleveland FBI office.

Special Agent Johnny Oliver died in 1979 while searching for a fugitive wanted for kidnapping, rape and robbery. He was shot and killed by the fugitive when he entered a house.

Special Agent Lorie Fournier died in 2009. She was part of the FBI Evidence Response Team responding to Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.

“A number of years later she discovered the melanoma she battled for over six years was caused by the toxic matter at the crash site,” said Philip Frigm, Jr., Acting Special Agent in Charge Cleveland FBI.

The tenth annual memorial service comes during National Police Week. National Police Week was established 60 years ago by Congress to pay tribute to the officers who died in the line of duty.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 618 law enforcement officers died in 2021, an increase of 49%. Ten of the officers are from Ohio.

“Last year was a record year in the United States for officers killed in the line of duty, and that’s outside of COVID deaths,” said Joe Mannion, President Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial.

“It’s sad to think we’re in a world today where people lost respect for police," said Mannion.

Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek’s name was added to the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial this year.

The name of each officer killed in America in 2021 will be read aloud at the memorial starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

The families of local officers who died while protecting and serving will be at the FBI building Friday morning for a moment of silence.

Following the annual parade downtown, a service will take place at the memorial.

