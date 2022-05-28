FBI looking for 2 men who robbed US Bank bank in Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The Cleveland FBI is searching for two men who robbed U.S. Bank in Rocky River Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the men hit the bank, located at 19825 Detroit Road, just after 1:30 p.m. Each man told a bank teller they were armed and then handed over two demand notes. They were both given an undisclosed amount of money. The duo then robbed a third teller before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored Lincoln SUV.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 1-877-FBI-Ohio or Rocky River police at 440-799-8550.

