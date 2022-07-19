FBI looking for man who robbed bank in Cuyahoga Falls Tuesday afternoon

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is looking for an unknown male who robbed Peoples Bank in Cuyahoga Falls Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

According to the FBI, the man walked into the bank, located at 1871 State Road, and "threatened the victim teller if they did not comply."

The bank employee gave the man an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was dressed in all black. A specific description wasn't provided.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 1-877-FBI-Ohio.

