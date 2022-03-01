FBI looking for man who robbed Ohio Catholic Federal Credit Union in Garfield Heights

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland FBI is asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed Ohio Catholic Federal Credit Union in Garfield Heights last week.

According to the FBI, it happened Feb. 25 around 1:25 p.m. at the bank located at 13623 Rockside Road.

Authorities said the man entered the bank around 1:15 p.m. and inquired about opening a checking account. He then said he needed to get his wallet and left the bank, only to return a few minutes later. He showed a bank employee a note, demanded money and then fled the scene.

The robber is described as standing around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was wearing a black jacket, black hat and black Adidas sweat pants with white stripes. He also had on tan boots and a brown gator mask.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the FBI tipline at 1-877-FBI-Ohio.

