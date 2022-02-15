February's Snow Moon appears full over Northeast Ohio sky

CLEVELAND — Sky gazers are getting a sneak peek of the Snow Moon ahead of its peak illumination on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The Snow Moon will peak at 11:59 AM EST, technically.

To get the best view of this snow moon, look up at the sky tonight as it will drift above the horizon around sunset and reach its highest point in the sky around midnight.

The moon has appeared full for about three days, which began about midnight Tuesday morning and will continue to appear full until about midnight Thursday night.

News 5 Cleveland. Snow moon in the sky above Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

If you wait until the night after it'll be too cloudy for us to see. It's known as the snow moon due to the typically heavy snowfall in February.

According to NASA, the bright star appearing near the full moon will be Regulus.

