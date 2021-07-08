Federal law enforcement activity at Mayfield Heights business

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Law enforcement officers, including those from the FBI, were seen entering a Mayfield Heights business on Thursday morning.

Mayfield Heights police cruisers were also on scene at Landerhaven Drive.

An FBI agent was seen by a News 5 photojournalist walking in and out of a building carrying an unmarked box.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of the FBI confirmed activity at the location but did not add any more details.

News 5 has calls out for more information, and this story will be updated as we learn more.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.