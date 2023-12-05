Federal Railroad Administration chooses 4 Ohio routes as a priority for Amtrak expansion

The expansion of passenger rail service in Ohio could soon be a reality. Amtrak is being expanded, and Ohio has four routes prioritized for the railroad's expansion.

Senator Sherrod Brown announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration has chosen the four key routes.

The State of Ohio, Amtrak, and metropolitan planning organizations will begin development on four corridors:



Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati, the 3C+D corridor

Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit

Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh, the Midwest Connect corridor via Lima, Kenton, Marysville, Columbus, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville, and Steubenville in Ohio

Daily Cardinal Service, increasing service frequency from three days per week to daily on Amtrak’s current service to Cincinnati between New York City, Washington, DC and Chicago, IL via the States of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois.

“Today’s announcement is a great first step toward expanding Amtrak in Ohio,” said Brown. “Good Amtrak service shouldn’t be a privilege only for people on the coasts. These new routes would expand opportunity, help grow businesses and create jobs, and connect communities in Ohio and across the Midwest. I fought for the investment to make Amtrak expansion in Ohio possible – and I will keep fighting to make sure that Ohio receives these critical infrastructure projects.”

To make the expansion a reality, the Federal Railroad Administration will provide $500,000 to each of the corridors above for planning under the Corridor Identification program, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a press release from Brown's office.

Watch our previous report on the Amtrak expansion below:

DeWine clears the way to further explore expanded Amtrak service in Ohio

RELATED: Gov. DeWine clears the way to further explore expanded Amtrak service in Ohio