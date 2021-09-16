Female hospitalized after 2-car crash on East 55th Street and Quincy Avenue

CLEVELAND — A woman was hospitalized after a serious crash in the area of East 55th Street and Quincy Avenue, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Division of Fire.

East 55 and Quincy: Two car crash with entrapment. @ClevelandFire Ladder 7 and RS1 had to cut the door off of the SUV involved. Both drivers transported by EMS alert and talking. pic.twitter.com/bIWzop72G3 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) September 16, 2021

The Cleveland Division of Fire responded at approximately 11:15 p.m. to a two-car crash Wednesday night on East 55th Street.

Firefighters used mechanical means to get out a 40-year-old female trapped inside a car.

Mike Vielhaber | News5 Cleveland. Scene of crash on East 55th Street and Quincy Avenue.

EMS responded and transported her to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at the time.

