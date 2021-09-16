Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Female hospitalized after 2-car crash on East 55th Street and Quincy Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Vielhaber | News5 Cleveland.
Scene of crash on East 55th Street and Quincy Avenue.
E_YQPWEXEAkJ5Nl.jpeg
E_YQPWEXsAISuGI.jpeg
Posted at 7:58 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 07:58:02-04

CLEVELAND — A woman was hospitalized after a serious crash in the area of East 55th Street and Quincy Avenue, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The Cleveland Division of Fire responded at approximately 11:15 p.m. to a two-car crash Wednesday night on East 55th Street.

Firefighters used mechanical means to get out a 40-year-old female trapped inside a car.

E_YQPWEXEAAGjWN.jpeg
Scene of crash on East 55th Street and Quincy Avenue.

EMS responded and transported her to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at the time.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.