Female unit at Summit County Jail locked down after 4 inmates, several staff exposed to unknown substance

AKRON, Ohio — The female unit at the Summit County Jail is currently under a temporary lockdown while the facility is cleaned after several inmates and staff were exposed to an unknown substance.

The sheriff's office said deputies found an inmate having a medical emergency at the jail around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The inmate was given naloxone and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Three more inmates were given naloxone a short time later and also transported to the hospital after possibly ingesting the same substance.

Four deputies and a nurse showed signs of possible exposure to the substance and were all treated at the hospital and placed under observation, the sheriff's office said.

The inmates and jail staff are in stable condition.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.