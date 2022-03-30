Fifth person from family dies after weekend crash in Ohio

WAUSEON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a fifth person from a family has died following a weekend crash near Toledo.

The patrol says Muriel Michael of Wauseon died on Monday from injuries she suffered in the two-vehicle crash in Fulton County.

Authorities say she was driving a car in Fulton County on Saturday night when the driver of an SUV failed to stop and hit her car.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Also killed in the crash were Michael’s fiancé and three children, ages 9, 7 and 1.

