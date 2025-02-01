File your taxes today...FOR FREE!

CLEVELAND — It's a new month, and you might have just received your W2 in the mail. That means tax season is right around the corner. Today, at St. Ignatius High School, you have the chance to file your taxes on the spot for free.

Key Bank is hosting "Super Refund Saturday," partnering with CHN Housing Partners and Enterprise Community Partners. The event provides free tax prep services to low- to moderate-income individuals and families who need it most.

The tax professionals on site will help folks determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit.

According to the IRS, to qualify for the EITC, earned income must be less than:



$59,899 ($66,819 if married and filing jointly) if you have three or more children

$55,768 ($62,688 if married and filing jointly) if you have two children

$49,084 ($56,004 if married and filing jointly) if you have one child

$18,591 ($25,511 if married and filing jointly) if you have no children

"It removes the stress of being financially strapped and not able to afford to have their taxes filed and for me, I think that's the biggest win. Being able to help individuals in our communities who may not be able to go to these professional tax filing services," said Mattie Jones Hollowell, Corporate Responsibility Officer at Key Bank.

Tax professionals will also help people prepare to receive a refund. Families and individuals do not have to be Key Bank customers to stop by.

Make sure to bring your last year's W2, ID, and other tax documents. Walk-ins are welcome.

Super Refund Saturday runs until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Ignatius High School, 1911 W. 30th St.