Fin Fest: Greater Cleveland Aquarium celebrates sharks and stingrays

CLEVELAND — Fin Fest is happening now at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

The event runs through Aug. 5 and gives guests a closer look at the four species of sharks in the aquarium's tanks through various events, including a talk back with the scuba divers who swim with them.

The sharks are also sharing the spotlight with stingrays, who share a lot of the same qualities. Curators give daily feeding demonstrations, and guests can feed and even touch the stingrays, too.

Fin Fest is about raising awareness for a set of species facing the threat of extinction.

"Sharks are apex predators in the ocean," Greater Cleveland Aquarium's General Manager Stephanie White said. "But, they are disappearing at an alarming rate because of by-catch, over-fishing, fining, habitat loss and climate change. Things that we can really have an effect on and that we can change."

Fin Fest is a part of general admission with additional special events happening throughout. Anyone who dons any shark gear during their visit will be entered into a raffle for a gift basket.