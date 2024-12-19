Final implosion at Avon Lake power plant set for Thursday morning

Following the first implosion at the Avon Lake power plant earlier this year, demolition is set to ramp up Thursday morning with the final implosion.

The first implosion happened back in July.

The city's environmental redevelopment group said it would occur in the early morning, but a specific time has not been announced.

Residents are urged to stay indoors while the plant's remaining five structures are taken down in a "controlled, short-duration implosion." Additionally, make sure your windows and doors are closed and that you operate your HVAC system normally with filters installed.

Multiple police and fire agencies will be on-site to ensure everyone's safety, and steps are being taken to protect the area's air quality.

Nearby residents who have signed up for alerts will be given a 30-minute warning before demolition. There will be a 1,700-foot exclusion zone around the plant. Specifically, Lake Road, between Moore Road and Miller Road, will be closed for about one hour, the city said.

A list of FAQs about the implosion can be found by clicking here.

Residents with questions can visit the city's website and Facebook page or contact City Hall at 440-933-6141.

The entire demolition project is slated to finish this coming spring.

