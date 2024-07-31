WATCH: Crews implode Avon Lake power plant

U.S. Route 6 between Miller and Moore roads was closed Wednesday morning due to the implosion of a section of the old Avon Lake Power Plant.

The detour route will be U.S. 6 east to Miller Road, south to Walker Road, east to Moore Road, north to U.S. 6 and reversed.

Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group officials confirmed they will implode the boiler building. Then, they plan to take down the smoke stack and precipitator at a later date.

Crews will use controlled explosives to carry out this plan.

The Avon Lake Power Plant closed back in 2022.

