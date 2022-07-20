Avon Lake considers plan to redevelop power plant into green space

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Avon Lake city officials held a public meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans to redevelop the iconic lakefront power plant into a green space for the community to enjoy.

The Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group said it is working with the city and with international firms to present its vision for the site. It's hoping to transform the area into a large lakefront green space for the public to enjoy.

RELATED: Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group announces design plans and public meeting for discussion

"This is an exciting opportunity for our city. The power plant was built almost 100 years ago and made a dramatic impact on the village of Avon and the lake at that time," said Avon Lake Mayor Greg Zilka.

Residents at the meeting said the most important thing is to keep the history of the plant alive since its been a fixture there for decades. The plant itself has become a landmark around the area and is iconic, according to residents.

The plant, which sits on 40 acres, has been closed since April.

Last June, the company that owned the plant announced plans to close the facility and demolish it. You can watch more about the closure in the player below:

Mayor says demolition of Avon Lake power plant presents opportunity

RELATED: While bittersweet, mayor says planned demolition of Avon Lake power plant presents incredible opportunity

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.