'Financially, it’s what we need': Local restaurant offers customers untraditional way to spend the holiday

CLEVELAND — A time for family and friends, fireworks and fun memories, it’s safe to say the Fourth of July is what you make it.

“I look forward just to spending time with my family,” said Jay Anderson, a local resident.

While others like these restaurant-goers at the House of Creole in Downtown Cleveland took the more untraditional route.

“We want to offer it all the time,” said General Manager Roger Gary.

Originally, Ronese Harris said the restaurant planned to close.

But, she says the staff realized it would be better to stay open.

“Some people don’t have family, so they’re just out, they’re enjoying their time. It’s a nice day; they’re walking around Downtown, so for us to be able to come in, they can come sit at the bar and get a nice, crafted cocktail,” said Harris.

A little hesitation did arise when the holiday weekend started off rainy and gloomy.

But, conditions eventually shifted to sunny days and bright skies, giving House of Creole the opportunity to shine while other restaurants remain closed.

“It’s been a good weekend. It’s been steady,” said Gary. “It is a place you can always count on being open, and we just want to keep that momentum going.”

City leaders recognize there’s still room for growth when it comes to attracting people to Downtown Cleveland.

That’s why Gary says he’ll capitalize off any opportunity to let people know his restaurant is here.

“Financially, it’s what we need,” said Gary. “Also, we have employees that need to be fed, so with that being the case, we want to make sure that they’re getting something.”

Watch live and local news any time:

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.