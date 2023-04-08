Fiona is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Fiona:

Fiona is a superb lady that is in need of a snug-bug buddy! She will gladly waddle by your side wherever you wish to go but may enjoy a night in even more so. Whether your night may contain re-reading the Harry Potter series or watching your favorite binge-worthy show, Fiona will eagerly join you in a burrito-blanket style! This 9-year-old American Pit Bull will be an extraordinary partner. Fiona came to us just a couple of months ago, nearly bald. Thanks to some TLC and an allergy medication she has blossomed and is now as beautiful on the outside as she is on the inside!! If you think you could be her perfect partner, please come to the APL to meet her today!

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Fiona and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

