Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire breaks out at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Rainforest

Rainforest is undergoing demolition
Ggy5IHMW0AAVDtJ.jpg
Cleveland Fire
Ggy5IHMW0AAVDtJ.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Cleveland Fire Department is battling a fire at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, according to Cleveland Metroparks police.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the former Rainforest section of the zoo, police said. The area is undergoing construction, and the fire is within that perimeter.

Police said that all animals and staff are safe.

News 5 has a crew on the scene working to learn more, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The demolition is making way for a new primate exhibit at the zoo.

Cleveland Zoo expands RainForest to create Primate Forest

RELATED: Cleveland Zoo expands Rainforest to create Primate Forest

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.