Fire breaks out at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Rainforest

The Cleveland Fire Department is battling a fire at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, according to Cleveland Metroparks police.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the former Rainforest section of the zoo, police said. The area is undergoing construction, and the fire is within that perimeter.

Police said that all animals and staff are safe.

The demolition is making way for a new primate exhibit at the zoo.

Cleveland Zoo expands RainForest to create Primate Forest

