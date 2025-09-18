Fire damages Euclid's K&S Night Club and Lounge

A fire damaged a Euclid nightclub and lounge on Wednesday afternoon, according to Platoon Chief Timothy O'Donnell of the Euclid Fire Department.

At 12:43 p.m., fire crews were sent to K&S Night Club and Lounge after a kitchen fire was reported at 25649 Euclid Ave. They were informed that everyone in the building escaped after learning the establishment was open for business during the time of the fire, the O'Donnell said.

Once firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke throughout the building, including the exit roof. Fire crews extended multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire, O'Donnell said.

The chief said fire and smoke damage were extensive throughout the whole business. Neighboring businesses were also checked for damage, but no significant damage was found.

One firefighter had a minor injury, but was able to seek medical help on his own. He was treated and expected to be released on Wednesday, O'Donnell said.

"The safety of our community is our top priority. Thankfully, all patrons and workers were able to escape the blaze safely. The EFD reminds you, should a fire occur, everyone should immediately exit and remain outside of the structure," the department stated in a press release.

The fire is being investigated by the Euclid Fire Department's Fire Investigation Unit.