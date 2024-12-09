Fire destroys car dealership on Cleveland's west side

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A massive fire destroyed a car dealership and spread to a neighboring property on Cleveland's West Side early Monday morning.

Our Overnight Newstracker was right there as flames and smoke shot into the sky for hours.

Crews were called to West 48th Street at Lorain Avenue for multiple buildings on fire just after midnight.

Cleveland fire officials confirm the fire started at Byright Auto Sales and spread to the attached building.

According to Byright's website, it is a family-owned and locally operated car dealership.

The flames were so strong and the fire so smoky that crews used at least four ladder trucks.

Cleveland Fire Public Information Officer Lieutenant Mike Norman says crews utilized a defensive technique to battle the flames—making sure not to risk any lives.

Multiple walls and the roof collapsed on the building.

A total of 17 units and 60 firefighters were on scene at one point.

Norman says thanks to a firewall—the flames did not spread to neighboring Imposters Theater—which is a comedy and improv spot with apartments above it.

No one was hurt or killed.

Norman says the fire is believed to have caused at least $500,000 in damage.

Investigators are working to determine a cause for the fire.

After investigators left the scene, the fire reignited.

Flames and smoke coming from back of dealership as of 7 a.m. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/zXdI9Hg6oz — Mike Holden (@MikeHoldenNews) December 9, 2024

Stay with News 5 and watch Good Morning Cleveland for the latest breaking developments.