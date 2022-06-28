Fire rips through historic Madison Village building

MADISON VILLAGE, Ohio — A fire in Madison Village ripped through a historic building Monday evening, it also ripped apart the lives of people who lived in apartments located upstairs in the building.

Fire officials say the fire started about 5 p.m. Monday. The West Main Street building is mixed-use; upstairs were apartments.

One of those apartments was Angela Manypenny’s new home.

“I was really in shock,” said Manypenny.

Manypenny spent all day Monday moving into one of the apartments. She was on her way back with her dog and one final load of her things when she saw smoke and soon realized it was her home on fire.

Manypenny is eight months pregnant. Her family and friends just had a baby shower on Sunday.

“It’s heartbreaking, it really is. She is a single mom, she’s pretty much by herself, everybody bought her such nice stuff,” said Manypenny's friend Nicole Alley.

“I lost everything,” said Manypenny. “Everything from my baby shower, a brand new nursery that my aunt and uncle set up, everything is just gone now,” she explained.

The Northeast Ohio Red Cross Disaster Team was called to the fire to help those who were displaced with immediate needs like food, clothing and lodging.

Tom Revolinsky, with the Northeast Ohio Red Cross Disaster Program, said they will be there to help in the future as well.

“We’ll also have case workers follow up and they’ll be able to give them different referrals from different community organizations for food, clothing and they’ll also find additional housing as well,” said Revolinsky.

Fire officials said the fire started on the outside of the building. They don’t yet have a cause.

The Lake County Eastend Investigative Unit is leading the investigation.

Alley started a Gofundme account for her friend.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.