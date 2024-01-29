Fire victims starting over after flames destroy Canton apartment building

CANTON, Ohio — Residents who lived in a four-unit apartment building on 7th Street NW in Canton said a huge fire happened very quickly on the afternoon of Jan. 17.

"You could hear a bunch of yelling, and then you could see the fire happening in the apartment next door," said Talenise Williams, who lived on the first floor.

Smoke and flames devoured the building. Everyone escaped, but firefighters said some rabbits and snakes were killed.

The damage was so extensive that the building was knocked down the next day. Firefighters were not able to determine the cause.

"I've never been through nothing like that. It was very scary to be in, especially when you go back and you can see your home is burning," Williams said.

Williams, 26, recalled grabbing a few items— two laptops, her phone, and her wallet— and got out.

She saw her one-year-old cat named "Kali" run out of the building, but she hasn't been seen since.

News 5 Cat still missing after Canton apartment fire.

Williams is hoping that someone found Kail and that she can be reunited with her pet.

"She's a very loving and very sweet cat," she said. "I'm just trying to figure out how to cope and how to deal with it."

Susan Johnson, 59, who lived on the second floor, said her partner, Tim, was able to save their cat, but just like Williams, they lost most of their belongings, including furniture, clothing and irreplaceable items.

"Tim lost— he was in the Navy— he had this really nice jacket about the Navy and it had really cool pictures on it," Johnson said.

With their apartments reduced to rubble, the victims have been focused on starting over, but it's not easy.

"I can't believe this happened. When I think about it, I still can't believe it happened. It's like so weird," Johnson said.

The displaced residents have received assistance from the American Red Cross for immediate needs, such as housing, food and shelter.

"The Red Cross gave us a debit card that has like $640 on it," Johnson said.

Johnson said most of the money she received was spent on a hotel stay. Johnson and her partner recently found a new duplex to rent. Williams is staying with her mother until she finds a new place to live.

Separate GoFundMe pages have also been set up to help Williams and Johnson.

In Williams's case, the fund was established to help her with the losses from the fire, and because someone damaged her Hyundai while trying to steal it last month.

"They messed up the whole wheel assembly," she said.

Despite the ordeals, both women said they are grateful and counting their blessings.

Johnson pointed out that people have been very generous to her during the traumatic time.

"It makes me feel blessed because all the people who have come together that have helped us," she said.

Johnson and Williams also stressed it was very fortunate that all of the residents made it out safely.

"Everybody was able to get out. Thank God, so I do feel very blessed," Williams said.