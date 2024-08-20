Watch Now
Firefighter injured, several cats die in house fire

A firefighter was injured and several cats died after a house fire in North Olmsted early Tuesday morning.
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A firefighter was injured and several cats died after a house fire in North Olmsted early Tuesday morning. Crews from North Olmsted and at least six neighboring departments responded to a home on Tennyson Lane just before 3 a.m.

A firefighter was loaded on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the Westlake fire chief, the firefighter fell off a ladder.

North Olmsted’s Fire Chief Eddie Schepp said crews had to fight the fire from outside because of how much stuff was inside the home.

On the second floor of the home was a box of fireworks. While crews were battling the fire, those fireworks went off —and shot from the windows.

Firefighters recovered more than a dozen cats— from the burning property. Some of the cats died.

Neighbors told News 5 that two brothers in their 60s live inside the home. They managed to escape with no injuries.

North Olmsted’s Fire Chief said it’s unclear how the fire started and if the house had working smoke detectors. The home is believed to be a total loss.

