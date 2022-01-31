Firefighter receives minor injuries in ceiling collapse at Parma house fire

PARMA, Ohio — A Parma firefighter received minor injuries when a ceiling collapsed during overhaul of a residential house in the 3000 block of Russell Avenue that caught fire Sunday evening.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, Parma Dispatch received a 911 call reporting the fire, and Parma firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes, according to a news release from the department.

Upon arrival, units noted heavy fire from the first and second floors of the wood-frame, western-bungalow-style single-family home.

When the first company entered the house, a firefighter fell through the floor of the structure and called a “May Day,” triggering a second alarm and a response from Seven Hills and Brooklyn Heights fire departments, the release states.

The firefighter was extricated without injury.

A large body of fire and extreme weather conditions hampered the firefighters, the release states. Nearby residents cleared the area around a fire hydrant which allowed firefighters to secure a water source without delay.

All residents exited the home safely without injuries.

The firefighter who was injured in the ceiling collapse during the overhaul of the building was transported to the University Hospital Parma campus as a precautionary measure.

Parma Fire Prevention and Investigation Bureau is working to ascertain the cause and origin of the fire, and no official damage estimate is available at this time.

