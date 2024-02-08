Firefighters battle blaze at Canton building

The Canton Fire Department was called to a building fire in the 2300 block of 13th Street NW around 4:15 a.m. Thursday.
When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was over most of the building.
Two businesses are located inside the building; one is a trailer manufacturing business, and the other is a discount store.
Officials said the trailer business would be a total loss, but the fire department was able to limit the damage that occurred to the discount store.
There were no injuries.
