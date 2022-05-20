Firefighters are battling a large fire at Grace United Methodist Church in Coshocton. Crews responded Friday morning to Grace United Methodist Church, located at 422 Walnut Street.

Video from the scene, courtesy of Joshua Wiley, shows flames billowing from the top of the church.

Firefighters battle large fire at century-old Grace United Methodist Church in Coshocton

The church has been a part of the community since 1840 and has been at its present location on Walnut Street for more than 100 years, according to its Facebook page.

News 5 will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

