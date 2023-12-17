Watch Now
Firefighters respond to fire at landscape materials business in Wickliffe

Smoke from a business fire at Green Vision Materials in Wickliffe could be seen for miles. <br/>
Posted at 6:42 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 06:47:11-05

The Wickliffe Fire Department confirms that a fire started early Sunday morning at Green Vision Materials on E. 289th St.

Firefighters are at a business fire at Green Vision Materials in Wickliffe

According to its website, Green Vision Materials supplies premier landscape materials to residential and commercial properties, municipalities, and contractors in the Chagrin Valley, Solon, Newbury, Chesterland, and the Northeast Ohio area.

The website states the main office is in Newbury, Ohio, and the Wickliffe location handles retail sales and yard waste disposal.

News 5 is working to gather more information and will have updates online and on Good Morning Cleveland- Sunday starting at 8 a.m.

