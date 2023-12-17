Firefighters respond to fire at landscape materials business in Wickliffe

The Wickliffe Fire Department confirms that a fire started early Sunday morning at Green Vision Materials on E. 289th St.

According to its website, Green Vision Materials supplies premier landscape materials to residential and commercial properties, municipalities, and contractors in the Chagrin Valley, Solon, Newbury, Chesterland, and the Northeast Ohio area.

The website states the main office is in Newbury, Ohio, and the Wickliffe location handles retail sales and yard waste disposal.

