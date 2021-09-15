Firefighters respond to house fire on Coit Road in Cleveland's South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire in the city’s South Collinwood neighborhood Wednesday, according to Cleveland Division of Fire spokesperson Lt. Mike Norman.

Firefighters responded at approximately 3:30 a.m. to the 14400 block of Coit Road where a 2.5 story house was engulfed in flames.

House fire at East 145th and Coit. When @ClevelandFire got on scene they called out fully involved 2 story structure. When I got there 5 minutes later it was a pile of smoking debris. Coit closed from E143 to Idarose. pic.twitter.com/BvyF6K8ULD — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) September 15, 2021

Engine 31 in Collinwood arrived first and reported a partial collapse upon arrival.

The power lines were down and the scene was hazardous, so firefighters fought and extinguished the fire outside the structure.

The house collapsed into the basement, Norman said.

The cause of the fire is underdetermined at this time. No injuries were reported.

A neighboring house was damaged.

It's unknown if the house was occupied or vacant.

