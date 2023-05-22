Firefighters spring into action to save wedding at flooded mansion in Kirtland with shop vacs and squeegees

Flooding due to the sprinkler system at the Mooreland Mansion in Kirtland almost ruined the wedding day for one bride and groom Sunday.

According to the Kirtland Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to the Moreland Mansion Sunday afternoon for a call for heavy smoke coming from the building. Upon arrival, there was no visible smoke or fire found, however, an activated sprinkler head was flooding the building.

Kirtland Fire Department

According to the fire department, the main staircase, second floor and reception area where a wedding was set to take place within the next hour were all flooded. When it was realized the wedding would be ruined, fire crews sprung into action.

Kirtland fire crews were joined by crews from Eastlake, Mentor, Willoughby and Willoughby Hills. Though the fire crews originally arrived to assist with a possible fire, they grabbed shop vacs, squeegees, mops and towels to get the water cleaned up as fast as possible.

Though some parts of the building were off-limits due to the flooding, the wedding was on. Great job to all the fire personnel involved.

Kirtland Fire Department

